OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 27-year-old Stewartville man was injured early Thursday morning when he swerved to miss a deer and his vehicle rolled.
Elvis Cox was driving eastbound on Highway 30 when a deer came out of the field and onto the road. The accident happened at 5:24 a.m.
Cox was taken to St. Marys Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted by the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office and Chatfield police.
Related Content
- SE Minnesota man injured in Highway 30 crash early Thursday
- Early morning fire in rural SE Minnesota
- NE Iowans crash in SE Minnesota
- Authorities ID SE Minnesota man killed in crash
- Crash on Highway 63 injures one
- I-35 crash in Minnesota injures three Iowans
- Decorah woman injured in southeastern Minnesota crash
- Rockford man in Minnesota crash
- Winnebago County man injured in Minnesota collision
- Minneapolis man injured in southern Minnesota collision
Scroll for more content...