SE Minnesota man injured in Highway 30 crash early Thursday

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 27-year-old Stewartville man was injured early Thursday morning when he swerved to miss a deer and his vehicle rolled.

Elvis Cox was driving eastbound on Highway 30 when a deer came out of the field and onto the road. The accident happened at 5:24 a.m.

Cox was taken to St. Marys Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted by the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office and Chatfield police.