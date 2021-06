FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. - A 42-year-old Wykoff man suffered injuries after falling off a semi while loading corn.

The Fillmore County Sheriff's Office said it happened Jun 19 at 24861 County Rd. 1 in Spring Valley.

The caller requested an ambulance for an unresponsive male who suffered a head injury.

The man, Eric Howard, was taken to St. Marys in Rochester for treatment.