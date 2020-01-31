Clear

SE Minnesota man facing robbery charge after alleged incident at liquor store

A man accused of threatening a liquor store employee while trying to steal some booze is facing a felony simple robbery charge.

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - A man accused of threatening a liquor store employee while trying to steal some booze is facing a felony simple robbery charge.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said Izack Wells-Crocket, 24, attempted to pay for beer with two different cards at Honest Liquors on Tuesday night. However, both cards were declined.

That’s when Wells-Crocket allegedly took a 1.75L bottle of Bacardi and ran. The clerk, a 47-year-old male, ran after him and a struggle ensued. The bottle ended up smashing on the ground.

The report was taken Wednesday afternoon and Wells-Crocket was taken into custody in the 300 block of 22nd St. NW in Stewartville.

 

