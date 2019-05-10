SE Minnesota man convicted of sex crime accused of sexually assaulting girl over course of 3 years

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man convicted of a sex crime in 2014 is facing four felony counts of criminal sexual misconduct involving a child under the age of 10.
Sean Eckoldt, 28, is accused of committing the crimes in Marion Township in Olmsted County and in Rochester.
Authorities said a family friend identified Eckholdt, of St. Charles, and the victim said she had been sexually assaulted over the course of three years.
Eckholdt did not talk to deputies, authorities said
Eckholdt is being held in the Winona County Jail on three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.
