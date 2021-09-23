SE Minnesota man charged with murdering woman in hotel room

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Goodhue County man faces a murder charge, accused of strangling a woman in a hotel room in Hastings in May.

Thirty-two-year-old Kyle Williams, of Red Wing, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Kelly Kocurek, according to the Dakota County Attorney’s Office.

A criminal complaint states police were called to a hotel May 18 because someone needed medical attention. When officers arrived, Williams was screaming for them to hurry to his room.

Inside the room, they found Kocurek on the ground with a bloodied, bruised face.

“She was unresponsive and several cords appeared to be cut next to her,” the complaint states.

Kocurek was in a coma for five days at Regions Hospital before she died May 23.

The complaint states Williams said multiple times that Kocurek strangled herself.

