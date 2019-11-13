SE Minnesota man arrested for allegedly shooting, killing family dog in front of young child

CHATFIELD, Minn. - A southeast Minnesota man is facing multiple charges after allegedly shooting and killing the family dog with two kids present.

Richard Jordan, 31, is accused of shooting the 8-year-old pitbull lab mix with a 12-gauge shotgun in front of one of the children in the home. The children in the home were 1 and 2 years old.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said it happened Friday in the 13000 block of Highway 52 SE. Authorities said one of the children was 5-6 feet away during the shooting.

Authorities said there was an argument between Jordan and a woman and at some point, the woman fell to the ground and the dog nipped at her. The dog then nipped at the man, according to the sheriff’s office, and that’s when he apparently got the gun and shot the dog in the neck.

Jordan was arrested Saturday morning and is facing eight charges, including reckless discharge of a firearm endangering the safety and multiple domestic assault-related charges.

He’s also been charged with mistreatment of an animal, which is a felony