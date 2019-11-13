Clear

SE Minnesota man arrested for allegedly shooting, killing family dog in front of young child

Richard Jordan/Olmsted County Adult Detention Center

A southeast Minnesota man is facing multiple charges after allegedly shooting and killing the family dog with two kids present.

Posted: Nov 13, 2019 9:45 AM
Updated: Nov 13, 2019 9:49 AM

CHATFIELD, Minn. - A southeast Minnesota man is facing multiple charges after allegedly shooting and killing the family dog with two kids present.

Richard Jordan, 31, is accused of shooting the 8-year-old pitbull lab mix with a 12-gauge shotgun in front of one of the children in the home. The children in the home were 1 and 2 years old.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said it happened Friday in the 13000 block of Highway 52 SE. Authorities said one of the children was 5-6 feet away during the shooting.

Authorities said there was an argument between Jordan and a woman and at some point, the woman fell to the ground and the dog nipped at her. The dog then nipped at the man, according to the sheriff’s office, and that’s when he apparently got the gun and shot the dog in the neck.

Jordan was arrested Saturday morning and is facing eight charges, including reckless discharge of a firearm endangering the safety and multiple domestic assault-related charges.

He’s also been charged with mistreatment of an animal, which is a felony

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 14°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 17°
Austin
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 19°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 13°
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 7°
Light Snowfall for Wednesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

warming center sneaky tease

Image

New Autism center opens

Image

Learning Pet CPR

Image

Snowbird absentee voted

Image

Tracking some light snow with Wednesday's weather

Image

Farmers facing new restrictions by gas companies

Image

Lourdes downs New Ulm

Image

Independent U.S. Senate candidate stops in Cresco

Image

STEAM Summit

Image

What to do about the crows?

Community Events