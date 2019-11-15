Clear

SE Minnesota man accused of using Porsche as battering ram

Prosecutors have accused a Minnesota man of using a Porsche as a battering ram to get his Nissan Altima out of an impound lot.

Posted: Nov 15, 2019 11:48 AM

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors have accused a Minnesota man of using a Porsche as a battering ram to get his Nissan Altima out of an Onalaska impound lot.

The La Crosse Tribune reports that Benjamin Gjere of Lanesboro was charged Thursday with operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, property damage, theft and bail jumping.

According to investigators, Gjere’s 2019 Altima was impounded Nov. 6 after he was pulled over.

Surveillance video shows Gjere and an unidentified accomplice on the lot Sunday.

An unlocked 2012 Porsche with the keys inside was parked behind the Altima. The video shows the Porsche crashing through the lot’s fence and a fence of a nearby house. The video shows the Altima driving through the holes in the fences.

Gjere was pulled over in Winona County, Minn., about an hour later.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 40°
Albert Lea
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 39°
Austin
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 42°
Charles City
Few Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 38°
Rochester
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 38°
Average Temps on the way
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Warm Up Rochester

Image

Weather forecast 2 11/15

Image

Weather forecast 11/15

Image

Osage volleyball falls in 2A semifinals

Image

RCTC sweeps Harper

Image

Creating a habitat fit for bees

Image

Kavars appeals sentence

Image

Steinway Piano Homecoming

Image

Teamwork key during shooting investigation

Image

Climb and Crawl Park coming to Southbridge

Community Events