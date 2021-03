WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. - A southeast Minnesota homicide Friday has resulted in a son being arrested for killing his father.

The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office said a 911 call was received at 6:11 p.m. from 59376 County Rd. 6 in rural Zumbro Falls.

Authorities located a deceased male, identified as Edward William Riley, age 73.

Shortly after, James Edward Riley, 44, was arrested and charged with murder.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was called in to assist the sheriff’s office.