Olmsted Co. hit and run results in stolen vehicle charge against 23-year-old man

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A report of a hit and run resulted in a La Crosse man being taken into custody for possessing a stolen vehicle.

The sheriff's office said a vehicle sideswiped another vehicle early Wednesday in the 3400 block of Highway 52 SE.

A deputy located the vehicle in the 1600 block of Highway 52 NW heading north.

The driver, Kong Yang, 23, was ultimately arrested after his story didn't add up and contact was made with the vehicle's owner, who said he thought it was still in his driveway.