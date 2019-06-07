Clear
SE Minnesota hemp farmer sues over loss of license

An industrial hemp farmer is suing the state of Minnesota in federal court claiming it violated his constitutional rights by revoking his growing license and telling him to destroy his crop.

Posted: Jun 7, 2019 8:58 AM

LANESBORO, Minn. (AP) — An industrial hemp farmer is suing the state of Minnesota in federal court claiming it violated his constitutional rights by revoking his growing license and telling him to destroy his crop.

Luis Hummel operates 5th Sun Gardens in Lanesboro. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture told Hummel in a letter that a Fillmore County sheriff's deputy obtained a product that came from Hummel's farm and that it exceeded the THC limit allowed under state law. THC is the ingredient that produces a high.

Hummel says he was never given any evidence that his product's THC levels were higher than industrial hemp. He tells Minnesota Public Radio News that state officials are trying to destroy his multimillion-dollar business without due process or clear rules for the budding industry. An MDA spokeswoman declined comment because the lawsuit is pending.

