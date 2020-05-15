SE Minnesota health officials stress social distancing after 17 test positive following house party

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Just how important is social distancing?

Health officials in Olmsted County can give you an exact reason for how it impacts a community.

County officials said Friday that 17 people tested positive after a house party was held in mid-April.

It began when one person who was just starting to show symptoms went to the party and infected 11 others. After that, five more people became infected. There were between 30-50 people at the party with most being in their 20s.

“These individuals brought the virus to other households and workplaces. However no further transmission has occurred,” officials said.

Graham Briggs, Olmsted County’s public health director, said this situation could have morphed into something far more severe.

“Without the work of our epidemiologists and the full and honest cooperation of all individuals involved, this situation could have been much worse,” Briggs said. “On behalf of Public Health, and the community, we thank them for helping stop further spread of this virus in our community.”