SE Minnesota health officials asking for public's help after coronavirus outbreak

WINONA COUNTY, Minn. – Health officials in southeastern Minnesota are asking the public for help in regards to a coronavirus outbreak in the town of Lewiston.
Officials said Friday that “multiple cases of COVID-19 have been traced back to several gatherings where individuals were in attendance and were in their infectious period and may have been contagious but were not yet symptomatic.”
The following events have been linked to the outbreak:
- Sunday, July 26, 2020, an unorganized game of basketball at “Crossings” (Crossings Center, 170 S Fremont St. Lewiston, MN 55952)
- Monday, July 27, 2020, football camp in the morning and basketball camp in the evening at Lewiston Altura High School
- Tuesday, July 28, 2020, football camp in the morning and basketball camp in the evening at Lewiston Altura High School
- Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 7 on 7’s football at Paul Giel Field in Winona.
- Wednesday, July 29, 2020, Lewiston Farmer’s Market. (There is a potentially lower risk of transmission at this event)
- Thursday, July 30, 2020 Evening basketball camp at Lewiston-Altura High School. Thursday, July 30, 2020, an unorganized basketball game at Crossings in the City of Lewiston.