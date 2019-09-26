Clear

SE Minnesota hay field burned down due to invasive weed

Farmers asked to scout for the weed before harvest.

Posted: Sep 26, 2019 12:55 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Houston County hay field has been burned down to destroy an invasive week.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) says several hundred Palmer amaranth plants were found in a small field, which will now be monitored for up to three years to make sure the weed is gone.

“While we’re still trying to determine how Palmer amaranth got into the field, we’re asking farmers to scout for the weed now before harvest,” said Denise Thiede, MDA’s Seed Unit Supervisor. “The plants will be identifiable with flowering and fruiting structures. Seedhead spikes can get up to three feet long and are pricklier than waterhemp or other pigweed spikes.”

Palmer amaranth is classified as a noxious weed in Minnesota and its seeds cannot be sold in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, or North and South Dakota. Ag experts say the weed can grow 2 to 3 inches per day in optimum conditions, can grow to 6-8 feet tall, and has reduced yield up to 91 percent in corn and 79 percent in soybean

If you suspect Palmer amaranth on your property, collect the whole plant and contain any seed produced. Contact the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s Arrest the Pest line at 1-888-545-6684 or arrest.the.pest@state.mn.us, the University of Minnesota Extension, or your local crop consultant.

Palmer amaranth has now been found in eight Minnesota counties since 2016.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 68°
Tracking a cooler start with sunny skies on the way for Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Road traffic study already causing concern

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Image

Gov. Reynolds: Carson King Day will be Saturday

Image

Pursuit crosses state lines, ends with shots fired in Worth County

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking a soggy pattern moving in

Image

Mayo, Northfield draws 1-1

Image

Latest AP prep football rankings

Image

SAW: Tate Hagen

Image

DOGS ARE GOOD FOR YOUR HEART

Image

'Racist Rant' video prompts community response

Community Events