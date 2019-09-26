SE Minnesota hay field burned down due to invasive weed

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Houston County hay field has been burned down to destroy an invasive week.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) says several hundred Palmer amaranth plants were found in a small field, which will now be monitored for up to three years to make sure the weed is gone.

“While we’re still trying to determine how Palmer amaranth got into the field, we’re asking farmers to scout for the weed now before harvest,” said Denise Thiede, MDA’s Seed Unit Supervisor. “The plants will be identifiable with flowering and fruiting structures. Seedhead spikes can get up to three feet long and are pricklier than waterhemp or other pigweed spikes.”

Palmer amaranth is classified as a noxious weed in Minnesota and its seeds cannot be sold in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, or North and South Dakota. Ag experts say the weed can grow 2 to 3 inches per day in optimum conditions, can grow to 6-8 feet tall, and has reduced yield up to 91 percent in corn and 79 percent in soybean

If you suspect Palmer amaranth on your property, collect the whole plant and contain any seed produced. Contact the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s Arrest the Pest line at 1-888-545-6684 or arrest.the.pest@state.mn.us, the University of Minnesota Extension, or your local crop consultant.

Palmer amaranth has now been found in eight Minnesota counties since 2016.