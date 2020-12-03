SE Minnesota getting over $300,000 in history/culture grants

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Over $300,000 is coming to southeast Minnesota to preserve and improve several historical attractions.

The Minnesota Historical Society is giving out just over $3.5 million in grants to 38 recipients in 25 counties. The money comes from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund of the Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment.

Grants to southeast Minnesota include:

Olmsted County Historical Society - $159,164 to hire qualified technicians to upgrade the History Center of Olmsted County's lighting system.

Mower County Historical Society - $59,738 to hire a qualified consultant to conduct a cultural landscape study of the Grand Meadow Chert Quarry.

Dodge County - $49,800 to contract with qualified professionals to prepare construction documents for the preservation of the Wasioja Seminary Ruins, listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

Dodge County Historical Society - $74,800 to hire qualified professionals to repair various areas of the Bourdon House, listed in the National Register of Historic Places.