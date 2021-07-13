SE Minnesota getting $300,000 to assist disadvantaged small business owners

ST. PAUL, Minn. - $300,000 in state funding is going to help disadvantaged entrepreneurs in southeastern Minnesota.

The Minnesota Emerging Entrepreneur Loan Program is handing out $3.1 million to 26 nonprofit lending partners across the state. $100,000 of that is going to Rochester Area Economic Development, Inc. (RAEDI), Community and Economic Development Associates (CEDA) in Chatfield, and Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation (SMIF) in Owatonna.

“The Emerging Entrepreneur Loan Program is an invaluable tool that will help RAEDI empower historically underserved entrepreneurs in the Rochester area,” says John Wade, President of RAEDI.

In order to qualify for a loan, businesses must be based in Minnesota and owned and operated by one or more Minnesota residents who are minorities, low-income persons, women, veterans and/or persons with disabilities. Money will give given for a variety of start-up and expansion costs, including normal expenses such as machinery and equipment, inventory and receivables, working capital, new construction, renovation, and site acquisition.

“We’ve seen the need grow for the ELP firsthand over the last year and a half and are eager to deploy these funds to help grow, retain, and diversify the Rochester area economy,” says Sean Williams, Director of Entrepreneurial Services for RAEDI.

Loans can range from a minimum of $5,000 to a maximum of $150,000 per project, matched by new private financing. Beginning microenterprises, which are defined as businesses that have fewer than five employees and have generated sales revenue for two years or less, can apply for $5,000 to $50,000 without private matching funds.

Entrepreneurs interested in learning more can email swilliams@raedi.com or call (507) 288-0208.