Clear

Sheriff: SE Minnesota garbage truck fire costs company more than $300K

The business, Sunshine Sanitation, was running a route when the 30-year-old driver heard a loud bang.

Posted: Aug 29, 2019 9:57 AM

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A garbage truck that caught fire Wednesday morning cost a company more than $300,000.

The truck caught fire at 8:58 a.m. Wednesday in the 10500 block of 80th Ave. SW in Rockdell Township.

The business, Sunshine Sanitation, was running a route when the 30-year-old driver heard a loud bang.

After he got out, the passenger tire was on fire and the truck became fully engulfed.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 74°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: °
Charles City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 72°
A cold front may bring clouds and sun to the area Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday's weather forecast

Image

Fairgrounds recovering from May Tornado

Image

Open house for the new 4th st. SW

Image

Thursday's Downtown wraps up today

Image

Sealing unused wells in Mower County

Image

Back to school stress

Image

Fastcare North opens

Image

Independent FIlm Festival preps

Image

Steve King talks Campaign 2020

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 8/28

Community Events