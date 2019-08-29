Sheriff: SE Minnesota garbage truck fire costs company more than $300K

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A garbage truck that caught fire Wednesday morning cost a company more than $300,000.

The truck caught fire at 8:58 a.m. Wednesday in the 10500 block of 80th Ave. SW in Rockdell Township.

The business, Sunshine Sanitation, was running a route when the 30-year-old driver heard a loud bang.

After he got out, the passenger tire was on fire and the truck became fully engulfed.