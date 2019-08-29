OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A garbage truck that caught fire Wednesday morning cost a company more than $300,000.
The truck caught fire at 8:58 a.m. Wednesday in the 10500 block of 80th Ave. SW in Rockdell Township.
The business, Sunshine Sanitation, was running a route when the 30-year-old driver heard a loud bang.
After he got out, the passenger tire was on fire and the truck became fully engulfed.
Related Content
- Sheriff: SE Minnesota garbage truck fire costs company more than $300K
- Early morning fire in rural SE Minnesota
- Authorities: Iowa man died after getting stuck in garbage truck
- Sheriff's Office: Male found dead after shooting in SE Minnesota
- Minnesota company recalls canned chicken
- 'Paint the Town Pink' raises over $300K for cancer research
- Properly placing your garbage bins
- Southern Minnesota storm damage could cost $3M
- Minnesota lawmakers grapple with rising drug costs
- Minnesota lawmakers tackle rising drug costs
Scroll for more content...