SE Minnesota firefighter dies after being pulled from crash by fellow firefighters

LAKE CITY, Minn. - A southeastern Minnesota firefighter has died after a one-vehicle accident.

The Lake City Fire Department said Clayton Brandt died following the crash after Lake City EMS, police and the fire department worked to extricate him early Tuesday morning. Brandt was taken off life support Tuesday night.

"To honor of Fire Fighter Clayton Brandt, we ask that you change your porch lights to red to celebrate his memory and service to Lake City. We currently have a limited supply of red light bulbs available if you are unable to locate one of your own. Please message us on Facebook or reach out to one of the firefighters that you know," the fire department said.