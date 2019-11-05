Clear
SE Minnesota deputy credited with helping save 3-year-old girl's life after serious auto accident

When deputies arrived on the scene, the child was not breathing and didn’t have a pulse.

Posted: Nov 5, 2019 9:46 AM
Updated: Nov 5, 2019 10:07 AM

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A deputy responding to a crash helped save a three-year-old girl’s life thanks to performing CPR.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to a serious injury accident at 3:54 p.m. Monday at 85th St. and 70th Ave. NE in Farmington Township.


Joshua Jacobson/Olmsted County Adult Detention Center

Evelyn Mckenzie, 3, was properly buckled in the backseat of a car driven by her mother, 34-year-old Kathryn Mckenzie.

A deputy performed CPR for a minimum of 20 minutes until more help arrived.

Evelyn Mckenzie was flown in Mayo One to St Marys and was eventually was revived.

Joshua Jacobson, 38, of Chatfield, was taken by Mayo Ambulance to St. Mary's for minor injuries. Authorities said Jacobson failed to stop and hit the other vehicle.

Prior to the crash, Jacobson was on probation for a DUI in Olmsted County, and after the crash, he admitted to using meth two days before. He was arrested on an apprehension order for violating probation.

While Jacobson only admitted to using meth two days before the crash, authorities say at the scene he showed signs of being under the influence of a stimulant.

