Clear

SE Minnesota deputies find more than 2 dozen shell casings after report of shots fired

When deputies arrived, they found 26 shell casings from a .223 caliber rifle.

Posted: Dec 2, 2019 9:58 AM

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - More than two dozen shell casings were found after a report of shots fired.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 8000 block of 35th St. SW in Salem Township on Sunday at 4:35 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found 26 shell casings from a .223 caliber rifle. Witnesses said a small car with square headlights was seen leaving the scene.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 10°
Albert Lea
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 21°
Charles City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Rochester
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 20°
Quieter week ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money: Needing a co-signer

Image

Cyber Monday Shopping tips

Image

Protecting your packages from porch pirates

Image

Seans Weather 12/2

Image

Group raising funds for dog park

Image

Homeless for the Holidays

Image

Organizers answer questions about statewide cycling events

Image

Traffic update from Chris Nelson 12/1

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 12/1

Image

Mohawk alumni pay tribute to the 'Old Barn'

Community Events