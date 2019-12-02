SE Minnesota deputies find more than 2 dozen shell casings after report of shots fired

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - More than two dozen shell casings were found after a report of shots fired.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 8000 block of 35th St. SW in Salem Township on Sunday at 4:35 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found 26 shell casings from a .223 caliber rifle. Witnesses said a small car with square headlights was seen leaving the scene.