SE Minnesota construction worker rescued after falling 15-20 feet into trench

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Firefighters had to rescue a construction workers who fell in a trench Tuesday morning.

It happened around 10:12 am in the 5500 block of 65th Street SW. The Rochester Fire Department says the worker fell 15 to 20 feet into a sloped trench. Firefighters were able to lift the worker out of the trench within 10 minutes and the worker was taken by Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service for treatment of injuries.

Heavy Rescue, Truck 42, Engines 4, 3, and 1, and Battalion Chief 3 all responded to this incident.

The Rochester Fire Department says if you see someone fall into a trench, call 911 and never try to rescue the person yourself. Trenches can collapse and there could be low oxygen levels or toxic gases within.