SE Minnesota accounts for 30% of one-day COVID-19 surge

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Southeastern Minnesota accounts for just over 30 percent of a surge in new coronavirus cases.

A total of 419 new cases were reported on Wednesday, up from 197 the day before and reversing roughly a week of decline.

The eight counties in and around the KIMT viewing area in Minnesota accounted for 127 of those new cases, with the following breakdown by county:

Olmsted – 29 new cases

Mower – 72 new cases

Freeborn – 13 new cases

Fillmore – 0 new cases

Dodge – 2 new cases

Winona – 4 new cases

Goodhue – 3 new cases

Steele – 4 new cases

These increases come, however, as the state of Minnesota sets a new all-time high by reporting 19,573 new coronavirus tests on June 17, almost more than the previous three days combined. The previous one-day testing high for the state was 15,900 on June 3.