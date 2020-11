OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - The Rochester Fire Department Hazmat Unit was called out Monday after Stewartville city workers located two jars of an unknown substance.

One of the jars contained a cloudy liquid with the message, "F-you COVID-19 coronavirus" written on the lid.

A test of the liquid revealed it was 99 percent rubbing alcohol and hand sanitizer.

Authorities received the call Monday at 2:39 p.m. in the 1500 block of Highway 63.