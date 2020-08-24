SE Minnesota ATV crash results in injury, charges against driver

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man suffered a broken arm and a 34-year-old female driver is facing charges after an ATV accident over the weekend.

The sheriff's office said it happened at 6 p.m. in Dover when Amanda Bedtke, was driving an ATV and was doing donuts in the 1000 block of 8th St. SE.

Deputies located Bedtke two hours later in the 1600 block of 195th Ave. SE in Dover Township where she admitted to driving and being under the influence.

She is facing charges of felony criminal vehicular operation and 4th-degree DWI.