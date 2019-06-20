Clear

SE MN father accused of stealing money from his son

Clifford Peterson

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - A 48-year-old Stewartville man has been accused of felony theft for stealing from his son.

A 22-year-old male reported Wednesday that his dad has been stealing from him since February. The victim said $2,000 was taken from him.

Authorities said the father admitted to going into the son’s room while he was sleeping and taking his ATM cards to make withdrawals.

