STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - A 48-year-old Stewartville man has been accused of felony theft for stealing from his son.
A 22-year-old male reported Wednesday that his dad has been stealing from him since February. The victim said $2,000 was taken from him.
Authorities said the father admitted to going into the son’s room while he was sleeping and taking his ATM cards to make withdrawals.
Related Content
- SE MN father accused of stealing money from his son
- Supreme Court: Son can sue father over MN hunting accident
- Southern MN woman accused of stealing gun, cash
- Rochester man accused of stealing vehicle, money from residence
- Southern MN man, 18, accused of holding knife to puppy's head before stealing it
- Police: 3 female juveniles accused of removing man from car, stealing vehicle in southern MN
- Sheriff: Wanted southern MN man arrested for allegedly stealing cables
- Local father raising money for water fountains
- Monday's storm knocks down power lines in SE MN
- Father and son accused of dumping deer carcasses on Somali's cars
Scroll for more content...