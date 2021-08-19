SE Iowa car crash kills three from Minneapolis

HENRY COUNTY, Iowa – Three people from Minnesota are dead after a single-vehicle crash in southeastern Iowa.

It happened around 6:21 am Thursday on Highway 218 in Henry County. The Iowa State Patrol says Chester Lee Simmons, 55 of Minneapolis, was driving south when he went off the road, entered the median, and went airborne. The State Patrol says Simmons’ vehicle struck a bridge pillar near mile marker 43 and came to rest upside down on some railroad tracks.

Simmons and two passengers, Robert Earl Frost, 44 of Minneapolis, and Johnatta Vernessa Cook, 62 of Minneapolis, were killed in the crash. Two other passengers, Yolanda Crystal Smith, 49 of Brooklyn Center, and Leo Simmons, 3 of Minneapolis, were injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Mount Pleasant fire and rescue, BNSF Railroad, Henry County Ambulance, Medforce, and the Iowa Department of Transportation assisted with this accident.