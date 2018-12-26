SAW: Will Tschetter of Stewartville

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. – Each Wednesday we highlight a local athlete who excels as an athlete and a student.

You may recognize Will Tschetter for throwing touchdown passes on the Stewartville football team, but he has definitely been seen on the basketball court. Standing at 6’8”, it’s hard to miss him.

The sophomore is putting up big numbers on the floor this season averaging 21-points-per-game. Tigers head coach Adam Girtman recognizes the value Tschetter brings to the team.

“It helps us to have a skilled big man that’s not afraid to post up, that’s kind of rare in today’s game – not afraid to post up and shoot from the outside – very good basketball skills,” said Girtman.

Coach was right; Tschetter can shoot. Make, after make, after make, he can score from anywhere on the floor. With the opponents’ attention set on him, Will says he has to focus on getting his teammates involved.

“You just got to find the open guy and know that those are going to come and just know where to find other guys so that they can get open,” said Tschetter.

When he’s not on the court, he’s making plays on the football field. But which sport does Tschetter like better? Well, he couldn’t answer that.

“I don’t know to be honest,” said Tschetter. “I like playing both when it comes down to it.”

Still just in his sophomore season, Will has a lot more basketball ahead of him. Coach Girtman says he’s just getting started.

“What he’s doing right now is just scratching the surface,” said Girtman. “It’s nice to have the bedrock of a 6’8” post in our conference for the next two years.”

If you’d like to nominate a Student-Athlete of the Week, click here.