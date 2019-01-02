SAW: West Hancock's Rachel Leerar

BRITT, Iowa – Every Wednesday, KIMT highlights a local student-athlete who not only excels on the playing surface, but in the classroom as well.

“I think her big key for us would be the savvy that she has on the court,” said West Hancock head coach Paul Sonius. “She knows what’s going on, she knows where the ball is going to be, and even last year as a freshman you could kind of see she had the knack of knowing where the ball was going to be at.”

Coach Sonius is talking about sophomore guard, Rachel Leerar, who is helping lead the Eagles in its undefeated season so far.

“There’s always things to work on, we’re not at our best yet, but we’re going to be working to get there,” said Leerar.

The young hoopster is putting up some impressive numbers this season – averaging over 22-points-per-game. An impressive stat Leerar says she is nowhere near content with.

“It’s always good to be there but you always want to strive for better,” Leerar said. “Obviously there’s always somebody out there that’s going to be better than me and I work every day in practice to get there,” added Leerar.

Aside from her sharpshooting on the court, Leerar is also pretty sure when it comes to her academics.

“It’s (school) going really well. We just had our semester tests and that’s super important for us and for our team to keep our grades up because ultimately, you’re not going to get where you want if you’ve got poor grades,” said Leerar.

With a team comprised of all freshmen, sophomores, and juniors, Coach Sonius loves the advantage that gives him for upcoming seasons.

“She (Rachel) has not really become our point guard, but she still is our leader right now along with our juniors,” said Sonius. “That’s kind of a nice thing to have at this point in time and it’s nice to know I’m going to have her for the next two years, yeah.”

For now, the Eagles will continue to soar past opponents one game at a time.

“It all depends, you know? Each game every night – that’s the first step. So the first step right now is Bishop Garrigan,” said Leerar.

West Hancock plays host to Bishop Garrigan at 6:15 PM on Jan. 4th.

