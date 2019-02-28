SAW: West Hancock's Mahayla Faust

DES MOINES, Iowa – When it boils down to meeting the criteria of becoming Student-Athlete of the Week, West Hancock’s Mahayla Faust is no exception.

“Halfway through the year she was not anywhere to be found a lot of times, especially in three-point shooting,” said West Hancock head coach, Paul Sonius. “I’ll tell you right now she has stepped up – tonight she hit a couple of big ones.”

Faust dropped 12 points in Wednesday’s state quarterfinal versus North Mahaska, a game the Eagles would win 67-54.

“If you take the last eight or nine games, I would say Mahayla Faust might be averaging close to double figures,” added Sonius.

Faust’s dedication and determination don’t stop on the basketball court – it continues in the classroom.

“I try to get all A’s and everything, but yeah, it’s pretty good,” Faust said in regards to her academics.

She also says with her squad heading to the semifinals on Friday, this is the moment she and her teammates have been dreaming of for over a decade.

“Ever since third grade, it just been go, go, go,” said Faust. “We’ve always been practicing. To know that our hard work is paying off is just amazing.”

With only two wins needed for a state crown, she’s still taking it one game at a time.

“That’d be crazy – that’s my goal but I don’t even know – that’d be crazy,” Faust said at the thought of bringing a state trophy back to Britt.

If you’d like to nominate a Student-Athlete of the Week, click here.