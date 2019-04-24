SAW: West Hancock's Amanda Chizek

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – Each week we highlight a local student-athlete who is dedicated in the classroom and playing surface as part of our Student-Athlete of the Week award. This week’s SAW is picking up where she left of from basketball, but now she’s taking it to the field.

“What a lot of people don’t know with Amanda is that she lost her whole freshman year. She didn’t get to throw because she broke her leg in basketball,” said West Hancock Track & Field coach, Mark Sanger.

Sanger is referring to Amanda Chizek, now a junior who had a successful year with the Eagles’ basketball team making a run in the state tournament.

Now her focus turns to the field where she ranked ninth in the state for girls shot put, good enough to make the cut for the Drake Relays on Friday.

“I’m very excited,” Chizek said. “At the beginning of the season I never thought I’d be here, but knowing I’m going to go is really exciting.”

She made the qualifying throw last Thursday at Dodge Stadium and Coach Sanger says she’s been improving all season.

“She’s a Drake qualifier – and – started the year at 33’11” at the first meet and has thrown 40’7”,” Sanger said.

Chizek says it has taken a lot of pumping iron to get to this point.

“Definitely have to put in work in the weight room to get where you want to be,” said Chizek.

She also acknowledged there is always room for improvement before she hurls the cast iron ball into the sand on Friday.

“I’m going to work on my form a lot and then still lift so I can get stronger, and hopefully by Friday rest up and make sure that I get enough sleep and stuff,” said Chizek.

Amanda also says she hopes better weather is in store compared to a cold, rainy day in Lake Mills on Monday.

“If you can throw in this you can throw in anything, right?” asked KIMT News 3 Sports’, Kaleb Gillock. She simply replied, “Yes.”

