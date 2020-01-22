SAW: Taylor DeFrang from Dover-Eyota

EYOTA, Minn. - It’s a weekly tradition for the KIMT News 3 Sports Department to honor a student-athlete who is excelling at both their sport and in the classroom.

One Dover-Eyota wrestler is doing just that.

“Taylor is one of our three senior captains. He brings some great leadership to the team, he’s a great role model for the boys, he just helps everybody be their best,” said head coach Brian Lehnertz.

Coach Lehnertz is referring to Taylor DeFrang, better known to his teammates as “T.” He is having an outstanding senior season. He ranks first in the state at 138 pounds carrying a 19-2 record.

He is also five wins away from his 150th career win.

“I guess it just kind f says a lot about my hard work and my dedication that I’ve had throughout this whole year and years past, just kind of building up to where I am today,” DeFrang said. “It’s not just me – it’s my teammates and obviously my coaches, family, and everybody that’s there with me.”

Taylor was a little under the weather on Wednesday but plans to be back on the mat very soon.

“He’s a little banged up right now, he’s got the flu. He did compete last night in Westfield and got a pin but he’s definitely not himself so we’re just sitting him out for a couple of days,” Lehnertz said.

“So it’s nothing major, it’s just something I’ve got to sit out right now and make sure I’m healthy before I get back into it.”

Aside from being a great athlete on the mat, Taylor is an excellent student and already knows which career path he wants to pursue.

“I’m a student at RCTC right now. I’ll have my associate's degree at the end of the year. I’m full-time there and I’ll have my degree from there and Eyota at the same time so it’ll be a good start. Next year, I hopefully will enter a physical therapy program at UW-La Crosse.”

