SAW: Sydney Elliott from Lourdes

ROCHESTER, Minn. - “First and foremost she’s a shooter. She’s smart with the basketball and makes good decisions on the floor and that’s really what keeps her out there,” said Lourdes head coach, Aaron Berg.

He’s referring to junior forward, Sydney Elliott, who leads the Eagles with a team-high 36 three-pointers this season. She says her ability to sink threes in clutch moments is a combination of natural talent and hours spent in the gym.

“I would say it’s a little of both,” she said. “I do put a lot of time in the gym but it also just comes naturally so when I shoot it, I just let it go.”

It should be no surprise that sharpshooting is a natural talent for her. Her mother sank the game-winning shot in the Eagles’ first-ever state championship. She now offers up a lot of advice to her daughter.

“She gives me advice every day,” Elliott said. “Just stick to your fundamentals, don’t do anything crazy, just play it play by play, possession by possession – just do the same thing every time.”

Wednesday night, the Eagles began their state tournament journey in pursuit of a state title.

“That would be amazing,” she said imagining a state championship. “It’s one of my goals right now and if I’d be able to do that, that would just be amazing.”

