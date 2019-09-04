SAW: Stewartville's Josh Buri

STEWARTVILLE, Minnesota -- If there was every a player ready to start the year, it's Stewartville's Josh Buri.

The junior running back was a man among boys last Friday against Triton, rushing for 362 yards and five touchdowns, leading the state in both categories. His 362 yards on the ground are more than a quarter of his total from last season.

But he's not taking the credit.

"I can't say enough about my offensive linemen even though like you said we lost guys last year," Buri said. "They helped me get all those yards."

Tigers Head Coach Garrett Mueller knew Buri was due for another big season, but even he couldn't predict this kind of performance.

"We knew Josh was going to be an impact player coming into the year," Mueller said. "I don't think we ever could have anticipated you know having that big of a game to start the year."

Stewartville will face Lourdes in Rochester this Friday night at 7 P.M.