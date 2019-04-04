SAW: Spring Grove's Alex Folz

SPRING GROVE, Minn. – Each week KIMT highlights a local student-athlete who excels on the court and in the classroom. This week’s Student-Athlete of the Week has had quite the senior season. Whether it is on the football field or the basketball court, this athlete continues to take his school to new places.

To say it has been a good senior year for Spring Grove’s Alex Folz is an understatement. On the gridiron, Folz quarterbacked Spring Grove to its second consecutive state championship. On the hardwood, he helped the team to its first-ever section championship and state tournament appearance.

“It means a lot for us,” said Folz. “I think it means more for our town. Just them coming out and supporting us.”

That was Folz’s reaction after the state quarterfinal matchup in which the team defeated Springfield, the top ranked team in the class. In arguably their greatest performance all season, the team shot 65 percent from the three-point line.

“Coach is always telling us if we’re open, let it fly. So when you’re not second guessing yourself and you’re just shooting it, you’ve got a chance at putting it up.”

It is their success on the football field that their coach said prepared them for the basketball tournament.

“These kids have played in back-to-back state football championships and won both of them,” said Wade Grinde, head coach. “They’ve just got a lot of character and you could see right away that they weren’t intimidated at all.”

Although their championship hopes ended in the semifinal round, they still went where no team in school history has gone before.

So, what is next for Folz? He is on the baseball team. Could we see another state tournament for Spring Grove? We’ll have to wait and find out.

