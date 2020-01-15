SAW: Sharon Goodman from Crestwood

CRESCO, Iowa - “When people come into the paint, they know she’s there,” said Crestwood head coach Dale Dennler in regards to Sharon Goodman.

The paint is the place where Goodman has established a name for herself. She’s second in the state of Iowa averaging 28 points-per-game, top 20 in rebounding, and makes nearly 75 percent of her shots.

“She’s had a great career already. She’s been on some great teams – I’m sure she’s the first one to say that because she knows it takes a lot of people to get her the ball inside. Then, she has great hands, can finish it, catch it and finish it, she’s been doing a great job for us,” Dennler added.

Goodman added a new milestone to her resume this month becoming the all-time leading scorer in Cadet history.

“I don’t think it means as much to me as it should mean to my teammates, my teammates get me the ball, they get the ball up the court – they do a lot of the dirty work,” Goodman said. “It may seem up on the leaderboard that I’m the team but I can’t do it by myself.”

Prior to their loss to Waverly-Shell Rock last Friday, the Cadets had won 11 games in a row. With the attention Goodman commands, defenses are often forced to double-team the 6’3” senior.

“With Sharon inside there, we see so many different looks. She’s getting two, three people guarding her every time down the court so the other girls have to step up and get shots, be aggressive, and attack the basket,” Dennler said.

With the Cadets sitting at the top of the Northeast Iowa Conference, Goodman is hoping for another state tournament run.

“Obviously the goal is state. We just want to keep getting better – that’s one of our biggest goals – getting better and keep playing for each other,” she said.

