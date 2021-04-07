SAW: Shane Crafton from Triton

DODGE CENTER, Minn. - If you look up the word dedication in the dictionary, you will likely find Shane Crofton’s photo next to it. While he may not have scored the most points or played the most minutes during his basketball career, he simply wanted to see his team succeed.

First, he was the Minnesota State High School League’s Most Valuable Teammate. Now, he is the KIMT News 3 Student-Athlete of the Week.

“It meant a lot because I’ve never gotten an award for basketball or any sport before,” Crofton said.

It won’t show up on any state sheets, but Crofton had an immeasurable impact on his high school basketball team.

“Shane just brings energy every day. He’s one of the guys, he takes on his role, doesn’t complain and does a great job for us,” coach Zak Hanegraaf said.

Crofton was committed to his role as a team player, helping boost the team’s spirit and morale.

“Keep on cheering the team, stay positive, stay positive for the team and help them through practices,” he said.

His role doesn’t stop there.

“He’s on me sometimes about fouls, the scoreboard, or if somethings not where it’s supposed to be – he’s the guy that’s there and in my ear. It’s really nice when he shows up every day, makes us better and doesn’t complain,” Hanegraaf said.

“For me, it didn’t really matter because I was doing a part for the team and I knew my role. I’d like to get more minutes but it was still fine because I still helped the team out in some way,” Crofton said.

Crofton says he plans to attend Hamline University where he will participate in track and hopefully basketball while he studies law.