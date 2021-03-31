SAW: Seth Goetzinger from Chatfield

CHATFIELD, Minn. - Coaches consistently preach to their athletes to trust the process. Chatfield’s Seth Goetzinger took that to heart and it finally landed him his first state championship.

“It feels really good just (to see) all the work that I’ve put into the past six years pay off,” Goetzinger said.

After six years of striving to continually get better, Goetzinger captured the Class A 170 pound state title on Saturday in a 7-5 decision.

“He’s been third, he’s been second and to see a kid that works as hard as Seth does to finally cap off his career with a perfect season 33-0 and win a state title, it’s the highest honor for a high school athlete,” head coach Matt Mauseth said. “It means a lot to have a kid that’s worked that hard accomplish that.”

Goetzinger says the reward results from his relentless training.

“Throughout the whole summer, I did a bunch of tournaments. Went over to La Crosse and wrestled with them and then I also went on sprints and just long runs out by my house at night after practice.”

After graduation, he will head to Augsburg University where he hopes to become a national champion. He says he will always remember his roots.

“I had a lot of fun wrestling with all the guys and all the other seniors that I’ve wrestled with. They were all really nice and I looked up to them and tried to just do what they did, follow after what they did and do as good as I could,” he said.

