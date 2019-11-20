SAW: Sarah Dravis from Lourdes

ROCHESTER, Minn. - “She might not be a captain of this team but a lot of the girls look up to her on and off the ice. She’s one that brings in the younger girls, makes sure that they’re engaged with the team and the activities, and the communication with coaches is fantastic.”

Lourdes hockey coach Jeff True is talking about Sarah Dravis, the team’s senior center who is doing big things on the ice this season. Five games into the year she’s among the state leaders with 10 goals and 14 points.

She says the success she is seeing on the ice is a result of all the extra hours she has been exerting.

“I’ve worked very hard over the past summer to get back and try and make my senior the best it can be,” Dravis said. “I had seven goals in the past – my sophomore and junior year – and now 10 just in my senior year and I think that’s just really great improvement for me.

So what is it that makes her such a threat to other teams?

“Most definitely her speed,” True said. “She gets up to her top speed after three strides. She won the 4x100 state tournament in track and field this last spring so that just tells you how fast she is.”

Dravis hopes to play college hockey once she graduates high school, constantly reminding herself of the importance of being a student-athlete.

“I know that college and sports, in general, is your main priority as a high school student, but what’s after that? What’s after college, what’s after high school is more important for the rest of your life.”

