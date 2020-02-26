SAW: Sara Faber from Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – As a freshman, she admired to break records. Now her team is headed to the state tournament next week in Des Moines.

“We had her end of the year meeting her freshman year and I can remember this meeting like it was yesterday,” Coach Bart Smith said. “We just wanted to know what some of her goals were and she had mentioned she wanted to be an all-time leading scorer.”

The rest is history. In a 70-38 win over Humboldt earlier in the month, Sara Faber surpassed the previous record which was set in 2003. She says her teammates were more than willing to help her reach the monumental milestone.

“It was really exciting because throughout the whole game my teammates were like “I want to be the one with the assist, no I want to be the one with the assist’ and so it’s really cool how much they wanted it for me too,” Faber said.

She says the achievement comes as a result of the years spent perfecting her craft. However, it was never a priority.

“It wasn’t something that I was prepping for throughout all my years playing here,” she said. “Every game I would just go out, play my hardest, and whatever I ended up with – that was it.”

Faber and the Lions now turn their attention toward the state tournament. No. 2 Clear Lake (22-2) will play No. 7 Davenport Assumption (16-7) on Mar. 2 at 8:30 PM in Des Moines’ Wells Fargo Arena. Regardless of the outcome, Faber knows her career is far from over.

She will head to Wartburg after graduation where she will pursue her academics and play basketball. Coach Smith says she has a personality that will benefit her well at the collegiate level.

“(She’s) just a little kid at heart, she likes to have fun, she never takes herself too serious, and I think that’s a great characteristic to have. Going into college, that’s just going to help her develop some great relationships and enjoy her time there.”

