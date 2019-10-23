SAW: Sam Amusan from Century

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Each week, KIMT News 3 Sports honors a local student-athlete who excels on and off the playing surface. This week’s athlete is not in season, but understands the importance of academics before athletics, leading him to an irresistible college offer.

“Anything we ask him to run – 100, 200, 400, any of the relays, he seems to stand out and kind of dominate.”

Century sprint coach Brandon Stanek is talking about senior Sam Amusan who announced his verbal commitment to run track at the University of Wisconsin on Monday.

“It was a hard decision but it had to be done,” Amusan said. “I like their program, I like their coach and everything, and I really thought that place would be a great fit for me.”

This past summer, Amusan went to California and competed in the USA Track and Field Hershey Nationals. He surprised even himself with the results.

“Just experiencing that and the circumstances in how I got to the finals – my times weren’t supposed to make it to the finals in the 200. But the way it all played out was kind of in my favor. In every heat I was in, I got second or third.”

While Sam experienced a lot of success at the state and national levels, it is his work in the classroom that really sets him apart.

“Sam is a true student-athlete,” Stanek said. “He is a student before he is an athlete and he’s putting his studies before coming out here on the track, and he’s really tight with his family and friends.”

“I take academics first before athletics so I do a lot of school stuff first and I’m taking a lot of rigorous classes this year to stay in shape for college,” Amusan said.

If you’d like to nominate a Student-Athlete of the Week, click here.