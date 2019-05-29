Clear
SAW: Rochester Lourdes' Pat Leary

The senior helped the team keep its 23 game win streak alive.

Posted: May 29, 2019 11:37 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Each week KIMT highlights a local student-athlete who excels on and off the field. Although the Lourdes Eagles baseball team lost Tuesday in the subsections to Stewartville, it has been a dream season for the team. One of the seniors helped to keep that season going last weekend.

"It's not exactly how you want to draw it up but anyway you can get it done you get it done.”

Lourdes senior Pat Leary is not used to losing. A part of the Lourdes football program dynasty, he helped lead the team to another state championship in the fall. This spring, the Lourdes baseball program is a whole different kind of dominant starting out the season with 23-straight wins.

Last weekend in the section tournament, Leary had the game-winning RBI to defeat the Byron Bears. Everyone dreams about being the hero, but for him, he was simply doing his job.

“No, I was just in the right place at the right time,” said Leary. “I was just thinking ‘push it to the outfield, push it to the right side, just stay out of the double play’ and I did and it worked out.”

Down to their last out, a three-run comeback in the seventh inning kept the Eagles in the game. Once the team tied the game, Leary knew the end result.

“That pretty much ends the game when this team – it’s a great team – gets a little bit of momentum, they can take it and run with it. Thank God that’s what we did.”

Even though the Eagles lost to Stewartville in the subsection semifinals, they’re still in the tournament and will play La Crescent-Hokah on Saturday. They’ve faced adversity before but wins like last Saturday gives the Eagles an edge.

“That gives us an extra chip on our shoulder I think,” Leary said. “We’ve had two or three of these comeback wins now, we’ve won some big ball games and I think we’re ready for anything that holds for us in the future.”

If you’d like to nominate a Student-Athlete of the Week, click here.

