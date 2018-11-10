SAW: Osage's Rylie Olson

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – Rylie Olson has had a phenomenal senior season on the court helping lead the Green Devils to a state tournament run. Her success on the court and in the classroom makes her our Student-Athlete of the Week.

Olson went for 47 assists in Wednesday’s match versus Davenport Assumption, helping to pave the way to a five-set thrilling win. Despite her success on the court, she says it is all about the bigger picture.

“We always talk about being efficient,” said Rylie Olson. “In my head, if I get this serve in, I’m helping everyone out.”

However, she admits that her role on the court has changed this year.

“This year I’ve really had to step up leadership wise because we had Kelsey last year and she was the leader, she was our go-to girl, and now we have to find other ways,” said Rylie.

Not only is Olson excelling on the court, but in the classroom also.

“She’s a 3.75 G.P.A. student – right now she’s taking three high-level science classes and a college prep class,” said her mother and coach, Andie Olson.

The mother/daughter duo is inseparable on the court.

“We have a really good relationship, she’s a really good player, and we give each other a lot of feedback on things,” said Coach Olson.

But there is a time and place to talk about volleyball.

“Our rule is when we step out of the car when we get home, we don’t talk about volleyball unless we’re watching game film,” said Andie Olson.

For the Olsons, this state tournament journey is very special.

“It’s a unique thing that you don’t get to do every day and I’m super blessed that I get to do it with her,” added Coach Olson.

