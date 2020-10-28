SAW: Osage's Dani Johnson

OSAGE, Iowa - For Osage senior Dani Johnson, this season is personal.

"We kind of have unfinished business," she said.

There's only one thing on the team's mind.

"Playing in the state championship," she said.

It's now five straight years in the state tournament for Osage, although each of the previous four trips to Cedar Rapids has come up empty.

"You know they got one big goal and that's a state championship and they definitely got the ability to do that," Head Coach Bryan Tabbert said.

It's Dani's senior year and she's not letting anyone get in the way. Johnson worked on her strength this offseason and it shows. The Top of Iowa East Player of the Year is second in the conference in kills.

"Dani's always been a real talented player," Tabbert said. "This summer she put a lot of time in the weight room so she's always had that great ability, now she's got some power behind her too so I think that's really improved her game."

But she can't get it done by herself. Her teammate Ellie Bobinet has been right there, racking up more than 800 assists.

"When Ellie gives a great set and we get a great kill you know, the energy just goes back and forth," Johnson said.

The Green Devils are rolling, they haven't lost a set in nearly a month. But none of the stats will matter if the end result isn't a state championship.

"I've been working for this since I was little since I've seen all these older girls at the state tournament so this has always been a goal of mine and we just want to finish, finish what we started," she said.

The Green Devils will face Humboldt in the first round of the state playoffs Monday at 8 P.M. in Cedar Rapids.