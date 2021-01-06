SAW: Noelle Douglas from Pine Island

PINE ISLAND, Minn. - Athletes have been working tirelessly during the offseason to prepare for the current one. Pine Island’s Noelle Douglas is among those athletes who have spent countless hours improving her game and taking on a new role.

“Anything she does, it’s go big or go home,” said head coach, Kelli Williams. The first-year head coach is referring to Douglas who is goal-oriented and accomplishes anything she sets her mind to. During the offseason, she took advantage of every opportunity to work on her skills and improve her guard play.

“That’s my main position so just easy drills that I could do in the garage to improve that,” Douglas said.

Coach Williams has had the privilege of being her teacher and coach in years past and says it’s phenomenal to see how she has grown as a student-athlete. That said, her expectations have risen for this season.

“I expect her to lead this team as a point guard – being vocal and showing everybody that we’ve got to go hard every single play. She does that right now in practice so transferring that over to the game,” Williams said.

While Douglas is growing accustomed to being one of the squad’s leaders after graduating a group of seniors last season, she’s confident in her team’s ability.

“We got a group of girls together and played in the fall, we’ve been doing Zoom meetings, ball handling and a bunch of stuff we can do outside of practice,” she said.

Just like she’s a leader on the court, she also leads by example in the classroom as a straight-A student.

“I enjoy school,” said Douglas. “I don’t mind it and I enjoy going to classes. I take as many classes as I can and next year I hope to go post-secondary.”

