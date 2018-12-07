Clear

SAW: Newman's Jacob McBride

"Jacob would be a perfect example."

Posted: Dec. 6, 2018 11:32 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

MASON CITY, Iowa – Every Wednesday, KIMT highlights a local who excels in sports as well as the classroom. This week’s Student-Athlete of the Week has the drive and determination to become a state champion.

“Jacob (McBride) would be a perfect example of in junior high, not a bad wrestler, but not the greatest one of group. I’m sure he’d admit to that,” said Newman Catholic head coach, Mark Bertsch. “He’s just kind of attracted himself into getting things done and listening to what coaches were saying.”

With all of the blood, sweat, and tears Newman Catholic senior Jacob McBride has shed in the sport of wrestling, it has paid off as he enters the season among the state’s top wrestlers.

“I got ranked third, definitely hoping for first-place,” said McBride. I’m definitely expecting to do well, I got knocked out of semifinals last year and I’m going to my hardest this year.”

This year, McBride faces a new challenge.

“It looks like he’s moving up a weight class this year to 132, it’ll be a very competitive weight class,” said Bertsch.

However, McBride has a secret weapon to help him train; his father is one of the assistant coaches.

“It’s really nice,” said McBride. “We get to butt-heads all the time and it’s definitely kind of a rivalry thing. “I want to beat him really soon here, we’ll see how it goes.”

With the stress of performing well on the mat, McBride admits he’s taking a lighter approach to school.

“Just hanging out, having fun. It’s my senior year and I’m keeping my grades up, but I’m not stressing out,” added McBride.

As far as his college plans are concerned, McBride has it narrowed down to Northern Iowa and Wartburg, planning to make his decision at the end of the year.

“I think I’m going to like – after the season, determine what I want to do at the time and I’m looking at both for what I want to be when I grow up.”

If you'd like to nominate a Student-Athlete of the Week, click here.

