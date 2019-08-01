Clear

SAW: Newman Catholic's Evan Paulus

The seasoned pitcher is hopeful for another state crown.

Posted: Aug 1, 2019 12:58 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – “I think every single start this year I walked the very first batter I faced.”

If there is anything that Newman Catholic senior Evan Paulus has learned in the state tournament, it is how to bounce back.

“If you get amped-up in the first (inning), things can go bad really, really quick,” Paulus said. “So that’s probably the biggest thing I took away from years past.”

The past is the past. You can either dwell on it or you can learn from it.

“I knew this year I needed to calm down, throw strikes, and throw like I have all year.”

That mentality served well in the Class 1A state quarterfinal. The veteran pitcher was cool and collective and his stuff on the mound missed plenty of bats.

With 11 strikeouts and a near complete game for Paulus, the Knights are once again headed to the semifinals.

“He’s pitched in two state title games and won two state titles for us,” said head coach, Alex Bohl. “At the plate, he’s one of the best hitters in the state. Hopefully we have him for two more games.”

The journey for another state championship for the Knights continues on Thursday. If anything is certain, experience is on Newman’s side.

“We’ve played here so much that anything can happen so we’ve just got to keep battling and even if it’s a one-run ball game in the last inning, we’re confident that we can come out with a win.”

If you’d like to nominate a Student-Athlete of the Week, click here.

