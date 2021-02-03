SAW: Mayo's Marshall Peters

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Each week, KIMT News 3 honors an outstanding Student-Athlete of the Week. In what has been a rather eventful and emotional senior year, Mayo High School senior, Marshall Peters, remains focused and determined on the mat.

“He’s a great leader for us, a great athlete and a great student,” said Head Coach, Art Trimble. “Even today, he was just doing Business Professionals of America – a state qualifying test. He’s just an asset all around for our team.”

Following football season and the pause on sports, the reigning section champion is once again finding success on the mat. In the latest rankings, Peters ranks ninth in the state at 138 pounds.

His mindset is simple.

“Just get as far as I can and have fun while doing it,” he said. “Hopefully we don’t have any stoppages or shutdowns because of COVID which we’ve done pretty well with so far.”

A multi-sport athlete, Peters is all too familiar with the impact COVID-19 has had on the sports world – especially during the fall season. That’s why he says he wrestles every day like it could be his last.

“I kind of picked that up during football this year. You never know when they’re going to pull the plug,” he said. “If someone gets sick everybody else is done do it’s just coming to practice like it could be your last one and give it your all.”

Coach Trimble says Peters possesses all of the qualities that embody what it means to be a true student-athlete. He’s also just a great guy to be around.

“He’s just fun. He’s one of those guys you just want to sit around and hang out with,” Trimble said. “We’ve many times after practice just sat around the mat for an extra half hour just chatting about everything – future plans and different things like what going on with their lives. He’s just an incredible guy to be around.”

Peters plans to attend the University of Minnesota to major in finance.

