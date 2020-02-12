SAW: Mayo's Gabe Madsen

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - When Gabe Madsen steps on the court, it's nothing short of electric.

The Mr. Basketball finalist is averaging 28 points and 10 rebounds-per-game. He's recorded a double-double in six games and eclipsed 40 points four different times.

"Trust my guys, trust that they believe in that I'm doing the right thing when I'm shooting," Madsen said. "They give me good shots and just attack the boards."

Gabe and his twin brother Mason have lit up opposing defenses, averaging a combined 46 points-per-game. They call it twin telepathy, a sixth sense where the brothers know what each other is thinking. Gabe said it's simpler than that, he just knows Mason's game because they've played together all their lives.

"People say 'oh, how'd you know' and it's just like you've been playign with him the whole time, you just kind of know their tendencies," Gabe said. "Just from like when we were little until now we've been with each other forever and we just like workout all the time together. It's a different relationship than you have with anyone else."

The two are inseperable and share a bond unlike anyone else on the court.

"I think there's a uniqueness that comes with twins," Mayo Head Coach and Gabe's father Luke Madsen said. "Having played together and knowing each other as well as they do and knowing each other's games as well as they do, you can see they both know when the other ones rolling and where to give them the ball and when to give them the ball."

Before he heads to the University of Cincinnati, Gabe has one thing on his mind.

"We just say like winning can erase a lot of the years," Gabe said. "Winning and going to the state tournament that would erase a lot, that's just something we've been talking about since we got here."