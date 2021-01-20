SAW: Matt Mahoney from Lourdes

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Lourdes hockey team isn’t willing to settle this year. It’s on a mission to put checkmarks in the win column. Last Saturday, the team won its first game of the season after a big contribution from the KIMT News 3 Student-Athlete of the Week.

“(He’s) very coachable, looks you in the eye when you’re talking to him, asks questions about things that he can improve on – what he needs to do to be a better hockey player. A very pleasant young man to coach,” said head coach, Jeff True.

When asked, Coach True spoke very highly of what Matt Mahoney brings to the Eagles’ lineup.

“He’s one of the hardest-working kids on the team. We haven’t had a lot of time to work together this year, but U had him in the summer. Just a hard, gritty kid that works every shift, works every day in practice and brings everything he can to the team.”

It had been nearly two years since Lourdes had won a game until last Saturday when Mahoney scored a hat trick, propelling the team to a 5-4 victory over La-Crescent-Hokah.

It’s a game Mahoney won’t soon forget.

“Just pure joy playing with my teammates over there and winning the game – getting the goals for them,” he said.

Saturday’s performance serves as a testament to all of the work he put in during the offseason.

“I work out every day...go in my garage – stick handling, shooting and all of that. Also, other sports help too, like football. Getting that physicality in and just trying to get that mental game in, too,” Mahoney said.

“He’s one of those kids that wants to get better at his trade and he spends the time doing that. He spends the time working out and taking the extra time to get better,” True added.

Lourdes travels to Henry Sibley on Thursday and will host St. Cloud Cathedral on Saturday at Graham Arena.

