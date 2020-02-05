SAW: Matt Donovan from Dodge County

KASSON, Minn. - A gruesome injury on the ice wasn’t enough to thwart one standout hockey player. He was playing hockey again weeks later...fearlessly.

“When Matt got hurt during football and hockey it was really hard to see him go through that process,” said Dodge County hockey coach, Nick Worden.

Worden also said that watching his sophomore center on the gridiron was also cringe-worthy. He suffered an injury late in football season, then during the home opener for hockey, he got hurt again.

“I put my leg out to regain my balance and as soon as I put my leg out, I kind of fell on top of it and apparently, the top of my skate kind of punctured the bone,” Matt Donovan said.

The injury kept Donovan off the ice for several weeks. His key for getting past the injury - positivity.

“I just tried to stay as positive as I could and tried to keep my teammates close,” he said. “Tried to make sure they know I’m there and I’m always going to be back the best I can.”

In fact, Coach Worden said he never missed a practice and was more than eager to get back on the ice.

“He was harassing me,” Worden laughed. “Every two hours texting me, ‘Hey coach, how many shifts can I get?’ I just said we’re going to hold you on a pitch count, I’m going to ease you back into this thing.”

Donovan returned to the ice this past Thursday and scored his first goal back on Friday in the win over Windom.

“It was great. My teammates were on me – they were so excited. That just made it so much better.”

When asked if he was nervous about his first game back, his answer was rather straight forward.

“I was not, because I’ve been through this before and nervous just means that I’m scared of something. I always like to take responsibility for the things I do and I like to go out there and do the best I can.”

