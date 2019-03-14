SAW: Mason City's Megan Meyer

MASON CITY, Iowa -- This week's Student-Athlete of the Week is enjoying some much deserved time off the court in Hawaii for Spring Break, but was still willing to reflect on the memories that were made this past year.

"Definitely making it to the state tournament you know we got to stay overnight in the hotel and that's always fun when you're with your teammates," Mason City senior forward Megan Meyer said. "A lot of time after games we'd all go out to eat together at like buffalo wild wings and things like that so just making memories with my teammates is definitely one of my most favorite memories."

With the Mohawk's class 4A tournament run cut short, Megan was able to make the trip to Indianapolis to watch her older sister Makenzie and the Iowa Hawkeyes cut down the Big Ten's nets after winning the conference championship last Saturday.

"It was insane you know it's just crazy to think that you know how much time and work they put in," Meyer said.

Meyer says she is excited to become a part of that culture.

"I'm so excited to be able to be a part of a team like that along with such great coaches," Meyer said. "You know [the University of] Iowa has been my dream school for my whole life and so i'm really thankful to get the opportunity to play for those coaches."

For now, she'll keep improving to get better, day by day.

"I'm just going to have to get in the weight room a lot before school lift about three times a week and get in the gym with my dad and get a lot of shots up just keep getting stronger and getting in shape," Meyer said.